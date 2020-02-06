Warriors edge Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A potent offense is one of the reasons Waterloo leads the Midwest High School Hockey League.

Thursday night in Cedar Rapids, the Warriors proved they can win with defense, too, as they blanked the RoughRiders 1-0 behind a 27-save performance by goalie Caleb Raisty.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Sinnott turned an assist from Kole Latusick into the game's only goal 4 minutes, 56 seconds into the game.

The defense took it from there, including a key stretch late in the game when Waterloo had to kill off a five-minute major penalty.

The Warriors improved to 25-2-1-0 for the season, while Cedar Falls is now 16-7-0-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0