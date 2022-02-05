Strong defense, chemistry key to Warriors dominance

The Waterloo Warriors’ varsity hockey team is working on building up a streak going into the playoffs, hoping to win all seven of its remaining games.

The last several years have resulted in a strong showing for the Warriors, according to Head Coach Brian Cook. And throughout 2021-22 season, they've boasted a good combination of a high-scoring offense that's leading their division in goals and a near-impenetrable defense, which brought them to a 21-1-1 record going into the end of January.

“We have a very strong core of senior hockey players this year," Cook said. "We have strong leadership and we have tense, deep talent, which is key for this league. And we have probably the best goaltender in the league, too.”

According to senior forward J.T. Metcalf, hard work and team chemistry has been another deciding factor in their ongoing success.

“I’d say we’re all very close," Metcalf said. "We spend a lot of time together. We’re here five days a week practicing two hours. We try spend as much time out of practice together as we can just to make sure we’re really close.”

They experienced a setback, however, with a loss to the Des Moines Capitals last Thursday, but were then able to bounce back by beating the Cedar Rapids Roughriders just seven days later. Now at 22-2-1, they're still at the top of the Midwest High School Hockey League, though the Kansas City Jets remain just one game behind with the lead in striking distance.

Right now, Waterloo has the stopping power to stay on top, but there are concerns with the current offensive situation. Cook says that a lack of goals caused their loss to Des Moines. And while they got a game-winning goal in the third period against Cedar Rapids, it was still far too close for Cook's liking.

“The last two games, we’ve only scored one goal, and it’s hard to win hockey games scoring one goal. We won one and we lost one, so we’d like to try to get the pick in the net a little bit more and give our defense a little bit of a break.”

At the heart of their defensive game is goaltender Caleb Raisty. A senior out of Cedar Falls High School, he currently stands at 95.2% on saves. Last year, he set the record at 95.8%, but unfortunately lost the record by being one game short. This year, he's aiming to break it and keep, it and on Thursday, he helped himself to reach the record by going 33-for-33 on saves for a 100%. It would prove to be the foundation of their win.

“A couple of those saves, I feel like I was going and got us on the right foot in the third period to get a goal,” Raisty said.

