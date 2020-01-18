Sinnott scores game winner in Warriors 2-1 win

DES MOINES – Ben Sinnott scored twice as the Waterloo Warriors edged the Des Moines Capitals, 2-1, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Saturday.
Sinnott scored the game-winner on an assist from Carter Frost with 2 minutes and 6 seconds left as Waterloo improved to 19-2-1 and maintained its control of the top spot in the MHSHL standings.
Caleb Raisty made 37 saves to earn the win in net as Waterloo was out-shot 38-22.
After a scoreless first period, Sinnott scored a power-play goal with 5:02 to go on assists from Kole Latusick and Frost.
Tanner Krist tied the game just 1:12 into the third for the Capitals.
The two teams play again today at Noon.
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2
DM Capitals 0 0 1 — 0
FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – No penalties.
SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Kole Latusick, Carter Frost), 11:58, pp. Penalties –Frost, Wat (cross checking), 4:06, Carsen Davidson, DMC (high sticking), 10:48.
THIRD PERIOD – 2. Des Moines, Tanner Krist (Beckett LaPrade), 1:12, 3. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Frost), 14:54. Penalties – Sinnott, Wat (cross checking), 4:30, Brody Stiles, DMC (interference), 10:42.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 22 — 22
DM Capitals 38 — 38
Goalies – Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (37 Saves). DMC, Stephen Maslikowski (20 Saves). Referee – Brett Swanson. Linesmen – Jerett Crowell, Troy Dubay.