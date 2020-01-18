Sinnott scores game winner in Warriors 2-1 win

DES MOINES – Ben Sinnott scored twice as the Waterloo Warriors edged the Des Moines Capitals, 2-1, in Midwest High School Hockey League action Saturday.

Sinnott scored the game-winner on an assist from Carter Frost with 2 minutes and 6 seconds left as Waterloo improved to 19-2-1 and maintained its control of the top spot in the MHSHL standings.

Caleb Raisty made 37 saves to earn the win in net as Waterloo was out-shot 38-22.

After a scoreless first period, Sinnott scored a power-play goal with 5:02 to go on assists from Kole Latusick and Frost.

Tanner Krist tied the game just 1:12 into the third for the Capitals.

The two teams play again today at Noon.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2

DM Capitals 0 0 1 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – No penalties.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Kole Latusick, Carter Frost), 11:58, pp. Penalties –Frost, Wat (cross checking), 4:06, Carsen Davidson, DMC (high sticking), 10:48.