Saturday prep roundup: Raisty's goaltending lifts Warriors past Omaha, 3-1

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Warriors scored twice within the first eight minutes and held on for a 3-1 win over Omaha Saturday night at Young Arena.
J.T. Metcalf got Waterloo on the board first with a goal off Christian Heiser’s assist 3 minutes and 48 seconds into the game. Cooper Johnson led lit the lamp off a Metcalf assist at the 7:31 mark.
Omaha cut its deficit in half when Trey Carlson scored the lone goal of the second period.
Waterloo’s defense stepped up and Christian Heiser tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute to secure the victory.
The Warriors’ goalie Caleb Raisty was brilliant in net with 31 saves.
Boys’ basketballWAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Waterloo East 17-7 in the third quarter to secure a 53-41 victory Saturday afternoon in Waverly.
East (4-7) held a 25-23 halftime lead over the Go-Hawks before Waverly-Shell Rock (8-7) recovered to snap a six-game losing streak.
Summary
SCORE BY PERIODS
Omaha 0 1 0 – 1
Waterloo 2 0 0 – 2
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, J.T. Metcalf (Christian Heiser) 3:48, 2. Waterloo, Cooper Johnson (Metcalf) 7:31. Penalties – Brandon Waldow, Omaha (slashing) 7:31, Casey Winders-Wat. (high sticking) 8:13, Ben Barnes, Omaha (tripping) 9:11, Winders-Wat. (tripping) 12:15, Jameson Clark-Wat. (roughing) 13:43.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Omaha, Trey Carlson (Karl Grafelman) 13:10. Penalties – Tyler Trimborn-Omaha (checking) 1:23, Brandon Shaner-Wat. (holding) 4:13, Waldow-Omaha (unsportsmanlike conduct) 4:13, Carter Frost-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 4:13, Will Volenec-Omaha (roughing) 12:33, Frost-Wat. (slashing) 12:33, Michael Chase-Omaha (slashing) 14:07, Harrison Foss-Wat. (misconduct) 17:00.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Christian Heiser (unassisted). Penalties – Carlson-Omaha (hooking) 2:21, John Harrison-Wat. (hooking) 7:02, Maksim Buldyk (roughing) 7:02, Frost (roughing) 7:02.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 32, Omaha 34
Goalies – Omaha, Nolan Eikerman (32 saves). Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (31 saves).