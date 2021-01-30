Saturday prep roundup: Raisty's goaltending lifts Warriors past Omaha, 3-1

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Warriors scored twice within the first eight minutes and held on for a 3-1 win over Omaha Saturday night at Young Arena.

J.T. Metcalf got Waterloo on the board first with a goal off Christian Heiser’s assist 3 minutes and 48 seconds into the game. Cooper Johnson led lit the lamp off a Metcalf assist at the 7:31 mark.

Omaha cut its deficit in half when Trey Carlson scored the lone goal of the second period.

Waterloo’s defense stepped up and Christian Heiser tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute to secure the victory.

The Warriors’ goalie Caleb Raisty was brilliant in net with 31 saves.

Boys’ basketballWAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Waterloo East 17-7 in the third quarter to secure a 53-41 victory Saturday afternoon in Waverly.

East (4-7) held a 25-23 halftime lead over the Go-Hawks before Waverly-Shell Rock (8-7) recovered to snap a six-game losing streak.

