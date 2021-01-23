Saturday prep roundup: Kansas City edges Waterloo Warriors in shootout

KANSAS CITY — The Waterloo Warriors rallied with a pair of third-period goals, but were defeated during a penalty shootout, 5-4, Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.
The Warriors trailed 4-2 before Casey Winders and Landon Sturch scored after the 14-minute mark of the third period to extend the game. The goal was Sturch’s second of the contest. JT Metcalf opened scoring for Waterloo and Sturch followed with his first goal before Kansas City scored three unanswered.
Waterloo pressed Kansas City despite being out shot, 43-23. The Warriors missed their first two attempts in the shootout while Kansas City made its first and third try. Waterloo goalie Jakobi Davis finished with 38 saves.
Kansas City 5, Waterloo 4, SO
SCORE BY PERIOD
Waterloo 0 2 2 0 0 — 4
Kansas City 1 3 0 0 1 — 5
FIRST PERIOD—1. Kansas City, Hunter Swierczek (Mason Johnston, Carson Baker) 4:40. Penalty—Baker-KC (slashing), 15:24.
SECOND PERIOD—2. Waterloo, JT Metcalf, pp, (Cooper Johnson, Andrew Congdon) 8:51, 3. Waterloo, Landon Sturch (unassisted) 10:44, 4. Kansas City, Jacob Hall (Colin Bachtle) 11:10, 5. Swierczek, pp, (Baker, Caleb Schmitz) 14:49, 6. Matt Buoniconti, pp, (Caleb Schmitz, Swierczek) 16:44. Penalties—Charlie Mahoney-KC (roughing) 3:16, Metcalf-Wat. (slashing) 6:25, Swierczek-KC (interference) 7:01, Carter Frost-Wat. (roughing) 13:46, Congdon-Wat. (tripping) 15:40.
THIRD PERIOD—7. Waterloo, Casey Winders, pp, (John Harrison) 14:10, 8. Waterloo, Landon Sturch (Winders, Carter Frost) 17:00. Penalties—Baker-KC (interference) 0:31, Metcalf-Wat. (holding) 3:56, Justin Holt-KC (hooking) 12:52, Frost-Wat. (roughing) 14:10, Bachte-KC (roughing) 16:41, Brendan Shaner-Wat. (roughing) 16:41.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Kansas City 43, Waterloo 23
Goalies – Waterloo, Jakobi Davis (38 Saves). Kansas City, Zach Broxterman (23 saves).
Boys’ swimmingMVC SUPERMEET: At Dubuque Cedar Falls had five individuals record top 10 finishes as the Tigers placed sixth out of 10 teams Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Conference supermeet.
Iowa City West secured the championship with 518 points, followed by Iowa City High at 402. Cedar Falls accumulated 361.5 points, just under 10 back of Linn-Mar’s 371. Waterloo United finished 10th with 153.
Freshman Connor Schaffel led Cedar Falls with a fifth-place time of 4:58.48 in the 500 freestyle to go with a seventh-place effort in the 200 freestyle.
Cole Wilson (200 IM) and Graham Fry (100 freestyle) each finished sixth for the Tigers. Drew Langner was seventh in 200 IM and 10th in the 100 freestyle, while Trenton Holdon placed ninth in the 50 freestyle.
The Tigers’ medley relay of John Butler, Connor Woods, Alex England and Holden finished fifth in 1:47.35. Fry, Holden, Langner and Schaffel were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.87) and Wilson joined Langner, Fry and Schaffel to finish fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.34).
Ian Sabanagic was Waterloo’s top individual with an 18th-place time of 2:25.04. The Wahawks were ninth in all three relays.
Boys’ basketballCRESTWOOD 63, WATERLOO WEST 61: At Cresco, one game after knocking off Northeast Iowa Conference leader Decorah, Crestwood secured another big win on Saturday.
The Cadets scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and defeated Waterloo West in overtime, 63-61.
Crestwood improved to 6-4 with the win. West fell to 6-5 after its third consecutive loss.
CRESTWOOD 63, WATERLOO WEST 61
West 17 11 12 15 6 — 61
Crestwood 10 15 10 20 8 — 63
Wrestling
Rick Caldwell Invite
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Waverly-Shell Rock 202, 2. Fort Dodge 130.5, 3. Iowa City West 99.5, 4. Boone 64, 5. Waterloo East 32.
Wrestling
RICK CALDWELL INVITE: Host Waverly-Shell Rock dominated its own five team invitational with a championship total 202 points. Waterloo East accumulated a fifth-place total of 32 points.
The Go-Hawks received titles from Bailey Roybal (120), Ryder Block (132), Aiden Riggins (152), McCrae Hagarty (182) and Luke Walker (220).
East secured third place finishes from Adrian Doyle (145), Lamarion Jordan (160) and Eli Sallis (170).
NORTH TAMA INVITATIONAL: Hudson secured the nine-team championship with a total of 179 points, edging Vinton-Shellsburg’s 167.
Waterloo Columbus finished fifth with 132 points, just 2.5 points back of BGM.
Columbus secured weight class wins from Gavin Reed (113), Maximus Magayna (152) and Carson Hartz (170). Hudson’s champions were Blake Johnson (220), Tate Entriken (160) and Ben Holton (120).
STEINKAMP DUALS: Waterloo West finished 3-2 at East Buchanan’s Steinkamp Duals.
The Wahawks secured wins over Edgewood-Colesburg 69-9, Jesup 63-18 and New London 48-35. East Buchanan defeated West, 37-34. Sumner-Fredericksburg also beat the Wahawks, 43-33.