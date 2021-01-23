Saturday prep roundup: Kansas City edges Waterloo Warriors in shootout

KANSAS CITY — The Waterloo Warriors rallied with a pair of third-period goals, but were defeated during a penalty shootout, 5-4, Saturday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

The Warriors trailed 4-2 before Casey Winders and Landon Sturch scored after the 14-minute mark of the third period to extend the game. The goal was Sturch’s second of the contest. JT Metcalf opened scoring for Waterloo and Sturch followed with his first goal before Kansas City scored three unanswered.

Waterloo pressed Kansas City despite being out shot, 43-23. The Warriors missed their first two attempts in the shootout while Kansas City made its first and third try. Waterloo goalie Jakobi Davis finished with 38 saves.

Kansas City 5, Waterloo 4, SO

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo 0 2 2 0 0 — 4

Kansas City 1 3 0 0 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD—1. Kansas City, Hunter Swierczek (Mason Johnston, Carson Baker) 4:40. Penalty—Baker-KC (slashing), 15:24.