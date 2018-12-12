Try 1 month for 99¢
New Waterloo Warriors logo

CEDAR RAPIDS — Ben Sinnott and Carter Herbst each scored twice as the Waterloo Warriors remained undefeated in regulation with a 5-2 win over Cedar Rapids Wednesday at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

Waterloo (14-0-0-1) held a 25-21 advantage in shots against a strong Cedar Rapids team (10-4-0-0) to increase its lead atop the Midwest High School Hockey League standings.

Both of Sinnott’s goals were unassisted, including a go-ahead score 14 minutes, 21 seconds in the second period that gave the Warriors the lead for good.

Herbst found the net off a Kole Latusick assist that produced a brief 2-1 Waterloo lead in the first period. The passing of Jack Harrison and Nick Samuelson resulted in a second Herbst goal in the third period. Latusick also scored off a third period assist from Herbst.

Chase Pabst turned back 19 shots to secure the victory in net.

Waterloo’s JV team was also victorious Wednesday, prevailing in a shootout to defeat Cedar Rapids, 3-2.

Waterloo returns to varsity action 8 p.m. Thursday in Ames.

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids 2 0 0 — 2

Waterloo 2 1 2 — 5

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Cedar Rapids, Joshua Nelson (Brendan Shaner), 6:19, 2. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott, unassisted, 7:31, 3. Waterloo, Carter Herbst (Kole Latusick), 13:12, 4. Cedar Rapids, Carter Renwick (Ben Pezzimenti), 14:47. Penalties — no penalties.

SECOND PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Sinnott, unassisted, 14:21. Penalties — Sinnott-Wat. (charging), 14:21.

THIRD PERIOD — 6. Waterloo, Herbst (Jack Harrison, Nick Samuelson), 3:39, 7. Waterloo, Latusick (Herbst), 14:45. Penalties — Holden Sevening-C.R. (interference), 2:32, Latusick-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:45.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 25, Cedar Rapids 21.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Chase Pabst (21 SOG, 19 saves). Cedar Rapids, Eric Wisnousky (25 SOG, 20 saves).

Officials — Larson, Moore, Huneke.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments