SIOUX CITY -- Waterloo scored a pair of third-period goals and defeated Sioux City 2-0 Saturday to improve its Midwest High School Hockey League record to 12-0.

It was a matchup of the league's top two teams and just the second defeat in regulation for Sioux City.

After two scoreless periods, Kole Latusick finally broke through with the Warriors on a power play 1 minute, 19 seconds into the third. Ben Sinnott added an insurance tally with 3:30 remaining on an assist by Latusick.

Latusick leads the MHSHL in points (36), goals (13) and assists (23) while Sinnott leads the league in goals with 17 and has 30 total points.

Chase Pabst got the shutout in goal, recording 36 saves. He leads the league in wins (12), shutouts (four), goals-against average (0.92) and save percentage (.959).

Sioux City hosts Waterloo again Sunday at 10 a.m.

