WATERLOO -- Ben Sinnott racked up four goals Friday night to set a new Midwest High School Hockey League record as the Waterloo Warriors bounced back from their first regulation loss of the season with a 7-2 victory over the Des Moines Oak Leafs at Young Arena.
Sinnott's big night put him at 53 goals for the season, erasing the previous record of 52 owned by Joseph Harcharik of the Oak Leafs. A junior from Waterloo Columbus, Sinnott now has 89 points on the season.
Carter Herbst and Sinnott each scored in the first 3 minutes, 19 seconds, then both scored again later in the opening period as the Warriors built a 4-0 lead.
Sinnott connected for his third goal in the second period to make it 5-0, but the Oak Leafs (15-14-0-1) came back with one goal in the second and another :39 into the third to make it 5-2.
Sinnott made it a four-goal hat trick at the 7:04 mark of the third and Cobie Morrissey capped the scoring just over seven minutes later.
Kole Latusick had four assists for Waterloo (26-1-0-1) and Ethan Fox had a pair. Chase Pabst stopped 24 shots in goal.
Waterloo plays at Kansas City Saturday and Sunday.
