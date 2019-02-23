Try 1 month for 99¢
DAVENPORT -- Regular-season champion Waterloo needed a third-period rally to edge Quad City 3-2 Saturday night in a Midwest High School Hockey League matchup.

The Warriors (28-2-0-1) took the lead with a first-period power play goal by Ethan Fox, but Quad City scored the next two goals to lead 2-1 after two periods.

Fox connected again at the 11:15 mark of the third period to tie the game, then Kole Latusick provided the game-winning goal at the 13:09 mark.

Chase Pabst stopped 24 shots in net for Waterloo, which closes out its regular season Sunday at Quad City (21-10-0-0).

