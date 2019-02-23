DAVENPORT -- Regular-season champion Waterloo needed a third-period rally to edge Quad City 3-2 Saturday night in a Midwest High School Hockey League matchup.
The Warriors (28-2-0-1) took the lead with a first-period power play goal by Ethan Fox, but Quad City scored the next two goals to lead 2-1 after two periods.
Fox connected again at the 11:15 mark of the third period to tie the game, then Kole Latusick provided the game-winning goal at the 13:09 mark.
Chase Pabst stopped 24 shots in net for Waterloo, which closes out its regular season Sunday at Quad City (21-10-0-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.