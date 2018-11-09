Try 1 month for 99¢
AMES — Waterloo improved its Midwest High School Hockey League record to 6-0 Friday night with a 7-0 victory at Ames.

The Warriors got first-period goals from Kole Latusick and Ben Sinnott, doubled their lead to 4-0 in the second period when Nick Samuelson and Sinnott scored, then put the game out of reach with third-period goals by Luke Metcalf, Sinnott and Carter Herbst.

Chase Pabst stopped all 13 shots he faced in goal for his second shutout of the season. Ames fell to 0-4 and has yet to score a goal this season.

Waterloo 7, Ames 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 2 2 3 — 7

Ames 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott), 4:21. 2. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), 16:54. Penalties — McFarland-Wat. (high-sticking) 10:11, Metcalf-Wat. (cross-checking) 13:52.

SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Samuelson (Jack Harrison), 5:50. 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted) 6:39. Penalty — Ames bench (too many men) 9:26.

THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), :19. 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (Herbst), Latusick), pp, 3:24. 7. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott), pp, 3:58. Penalties — Weber-Ames (holding) 3:00, Nemeth-Ames (interference) 3:45, Nemeth-Ames (roughing) 10:37, Heiser-Wat. (holding) 10:37, Woodward-Ames (hooking) 14:30, Lamb-Wat. (roughing) 16:00, Bragg-Ames (roughing) 16:00, Heiser-Wat. (head contact, misconduct) 17:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 30

Ames 13

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Pabst (13 SOG, 13 saves). Ames, Anderson (29 SOG, 22 saves), Strotman (1 SOG, 1 save).

Officials — Crowell, Peters, Borgen.

