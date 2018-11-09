AMES — Waterloo improved its Midwest High School Hockey League record to 6-0 Friday night with a 7-0 victory at Ames.
The Warriors got first-period goals from Kole Latusick and Ben Sinnott, doubled their lead to 4-0 in the second period when Nick Samuelson and Sinnott scored, then put the game out of reach with third-period goals by Luke Metcalf, Sinnott and Carter Herbst.
Chase Pabst stopped all 13 shots he faced in goal for his second shutout of the season. Ames fell to 0-4 and has yet to score a goal this season.
Waterloo 7, Ames 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 2 2 3 — 7
Ames 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott), 4:21. 2. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), 16:54. Penalties — McFarland-Wat. (high-sticking) 10:11, Metcalf-Wat. (cross-checking) 13:52.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Samuelson (Jack Harrison), 5:50. 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted) 6:39. Penalty — Ames bench (too many men) 9:26.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), :19. 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (Herbst), Latusick), pp, 3:24. 7. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott), pp, 3:58. Penalties — Weber-Ames (holding) 3:00, Nemeth-Ames (interference) 3:45, Nemeth-Ames (roughing) 10:37, Heiser-Wat. (holding) 10:37, Woodward-Ames (hooking) 14:30, Lamb-Wat. (roughing) 16:00, Bragg-Ames (roughing) 16:00, Heiser-Wat. (head contact, misconduct) 17:00.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 30
Ames 13
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Pabst (13 SOG, 13 saves). Ames, Anderson (29 SOG, 22 saves), Strotman (1 SOG, 1 save).
Officials — Crowell, Peters, Borgen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.