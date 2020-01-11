Prep hockey: Waterloo cruises past Fremont

“We knew we had to come out here tonight and play a lot harder than we did the other night,” said Kirchmann. “I was able to get those first two goals quick and I think that set the tempo for the rest of the game. The second goal I got was one of those you don’t think about you just shoot.”

Metcalf followed suit minutes later, as roles were reversed, and he accepted a drop pass from Kirchmann and splashed the nylon for their third goal, chasing McKinney from his duties in the crease.

Kole Latusick skated unattended in front of the Flyers new goalie, Jaden Salado, and threw a backhand shot beyond the net minders mitt building a 4-0 advantage after the first 17 minutes, and the rout was on.

Latusick picked up his second strike of the game mid way through the second frame building a 5-0 advantage. It was Latusick's 14th goal of the season.

Riding a comfortable lead going into the final period, sophomore net minder, Eli Marchese stayed on top of his game and warded off all threats including a pair of two-on-one breaks favoring the Flyers.