Try 1 month for 99¢
Warriors logo

DUBUQUE -- Ben Sinnott scored four goals and Waterloo improved to 19-0-0-1 on the season with an 8-0 Midwest High School Hockey League route Friday at Dubuque.

Kole Latusick added a pair of goals while Carter Herbst and Ethan Fox also scored for the Warriors.

Latusick and Herbst added three assists each, Fox had a pair and Jack Harrison, Nick Samuelson, Colton Burch and Sinnott all had one. Chase Pabst recorded his ninth shutout of the season in goal.

Dubuque (2-16-1-0) was outshot 39-7 on the night.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments