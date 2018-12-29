Try 1 month for 99¢
FREMONT, Neb. -- League-leading Waterloo erupted for four third-period goals to pull away from Fremont for a 7-2 Midwest High School Hockey League win Saturday.

Keegan Smith got the Warriors off to a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the opening period. Kole Latusick made it 2-0 early in the second with the first of three Waterloo power-play tallies and after Fremont (3-12-1-0) got on the scoreboard, Ben Sinnott hammered home the first of his three goals on the night with the Warriors on another power play.

Leading 3-1, Waterloo put the game away with third-period goals by Sinnott, Jack Harrison, Carter Herbst and Sinnott again -- all in the first 8:33 of the period.

Now 17-0-0-1 on the season, Waterloo plays at Fremont again Sunday morning.

