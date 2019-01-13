Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Waterloo began the weekend with a five-point lead over second-place Quad City in the Midwest High School Hockey League standings.

The Warriors now own an 11-point advantage.

Waterloo followed Saturday's 7-0 shutout of Quad City with a 6-2 victory over the Blues Sunday at Young Arena for its third win in as many days and 22nd of the season in 23 games. The only blemish was a shootout loss to Sioux City.

Quad City broke through first Sunday just 12 seconds into the game to end Warriors goaltender Chase Pabst's streaks of four straight shutouts and 205 minutes, 55 seconds without surrendering a goal.

By the end of the opening period, the Blues were staring at a 3-1 deficit. Kole Latusick tied the game for Waterloo at the 6:14 mark, Jack Harrison made it 2-1 a little over a minute and a half later, and Nick Samuelson tacked on a power-play goal at 14:01.

Quad City (17-5-0-0) scored again 2:58 into the second period to draw within 3-2, but the Warriors answered with goals by Carter Herbst and Ben Sinnott to make it 5-2 and Harrison's second tally of the game just :24 into the third period set the final margin.

Pabst finished with 14 saves. Latusick, Sinnott and Samuelson had two assists each for Waterloo while Herbst and Mason Lamb added one apiece.

