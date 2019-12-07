{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo cashed in a pair of power-play opportunities and edged Cedar Rapids 4-2 in a Midwest High School Hockey League game Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless opening period, Cedar Rapids (7-3-0-0) broke on top 1 minute, 22 seconds into the second period.

Brayden Kirchmann got the Warriors even at the 5:24 mark, and J.P. Smith's power-play goal with :01 remaining in the period send Waterloo off with a 2-1 lead.

The RoughRiders tied it at 2-2 just :12 into the third, but Mason Lamb converted another Warriors power play at the 16:04 mark, and Ben Sinnott iced it with an empty net goal.

Kole Latusick had a pair of assists for Waterloo (9-1-1-0), which had a 43-22 advantage in shots on goal. Christian Heiser, John Harrison and Brady Buckley also had assists for the Warriors. Caleb Raisty got the win in goal with 20 saves.

