CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo cashed in a pair of power-play opportunities and edged Cedar Rapids 4-2 in a Midwest High School Hockey League game Saturday afternoon.
After a scoreless opening period, Cedar Rapids (7-3-0-0) broke on top 1 minute, 22 seconds into the second period.
Brayden Kirchmann got the Warriors even at the 5:24 mark, and J.P. Smith's power-play goal with :01 remaining in the period send Waterloo off with a 2-1 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The RoughRiders tied it at 2-2 just :12 into the third, but Mason Lamb converted another Warriors power play at the 16:04 mark, and Ben Sinnott iced it with an empty net goal.
Kole Latusick had a pair of assists for Waterloo (9-1-1-0), which had a 43-22 advantage in shots on goal. Christian Heiser, John Harrison and Brady Buckley also had assists for the Warriors. Caleb Raisty got the win in goal with 20 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.