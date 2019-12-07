Waterloo 4, Ced. Rapids 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;2;2 -- 4

Cedar Rapids;0;1;1 -- 2

FIRST PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- Sinnott-Wat. (head contact, misconduct) 13:39.

SECOND PERIOD -- 1. Cedar Rapids, Rast (Williams, Kuehn), 1:22. 2. Waterloo, Kirchmann (Heiser, Harrison), 5:24. 3. Waterloo, Smith (Buckley), pp, 16:59. Penalties -- Accola-CR (tripping) 8:49, Sevening-CR (interference) 10:12, Latusick-Wat. (high-sticking) 11:03, Accola-CR (roughing) 15:10.

THIRD PERIOD -- 4. Cedar Rapids, Walker (Sevening, Edwards), :12. 5. Waterloo, Lamb (Latusick), pp, 16:04. 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), en, 17:00. Penalties -- Walker-CR (hooking) :P24, Rast-CR (elbowing) 4:14, Latusick-Wat. (tripping) 8:49, Walker-CR (interference) 15:13.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;42

Cedar Rapids;22

Goaltenders -- Waterloo, Raisty (22 SOG, 20 saves). Cedar Rapids, Archambeau (42 SOG, 39 saves).

WATERLOO JV 5, CED. RAPIDS JV 2

Highlights -- Cooper Johnson had two goals and Harrison Foss, J.T. Metcalf and Landen Schoonover one each for Waterloo. Landen Schoonover also had two assists with Metcalf, Braydan Kirchmann, Foss and Owen Schoonover collecting one each. Jakobi Davis stopped 11 of 13 shots in goal.