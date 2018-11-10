WATERLOO — Waterloo pulled away from a 1-1 first-period tie and remained unbeaten in Midwest High School Hockey League play with a 5-1 victory over Lincoln Saturday night at Young Arena.
Ben Sinnott got the Warriors started with an unassisted goal 2 minutes, 51 seconds into the game, but Lincoln (3-1-0-0) drew even on a power-play.
That was the only goal Waterloo’s Chase Pabst allowed as he turned away 31 shots. Meanwhile, Sinnott and Carter Herbst drove home second-period goals and Herbst and Luke Metcalf tallied in the third.
Now 7-0-0-0, Waterloo hosts Lincoln again at 11 a.m. Sunday at Young Arena.
Waterloo 5, Lincoln 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Lincoln 1 0 0 — 1
Waterloo 1 2 2 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted), 2:51. 2. Lincoln, Prellwitz (Schmal, Maret), pp, 9:00. Penalty — Smith-Wat. (tripping) 7:18.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Fox), 3:23. 4. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott, Latusick), 5:49. Penalties — Lincoln bench (too many men) 1:14, Schirmer-Linc. (cross-checking) 5:58, Lamb-Wat. (interference) 9:11, Latusick-Wat. (boarding, misconduct) 12:18, Christensen-Linc. (high-sticking) 13:32.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott, Fox), 3:03. 6. Waterloo, Metcalf (McFarland, Lamb), 15:12. Penalties — Seibert-Linc. (high-sticking) 7:35, Skretta-Linc. (slashing) 8:33, Fox-Wat. (hooking) 10:40, Neuendorf-Wat. (slashing) 15:50.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Lincoln 32
Waterloo 37
Goaltenders — Lincoln, West (37 SOG, 32 saves). Waterloo, Pabst (32 SOG, 31 saves).
Officials — Freeman, Larson, Denhartog.
WATERLOO JV 6, LINCOLN JV 3
Notes: Christian Heiser had two goals and J.P. Smith, Harrison Foss, Landen Schoonover and John Harrison one each for Waterloo. Schoonover also had a pair of assists. Elijah Marchese stopped 19 shots in goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.