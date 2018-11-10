Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Waterloo pulled away from a 1-1 first-period tie and remained unbeaten in Midwest High School Hockey League play with a 5-1 victory over Lincoln Saturday night at Young Arena.

Ben Sinnott got the Warriors started with an unassisted goal 2 minutes, 51 seconds into the game, but Lincoln (3-1-0-0) drew even on a power-play.

That was the only goal Waterloo’s Chase Pabst allowed as he turned away 31 shots. Meanwhile, Sinnott and Carter Herbst drove home second-period goals and Herbst and Luke Metcalf tallied in the third.

Now 7-0-0-0, Waterloo hosts Lincoln again at 11 a.m. Sunday at Young Arena.

Waterloo 5, Lincoln 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Lincoln 1 0 0 — 1

Waterloo 1 2 2 — 5

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted), 2:51. 2. Lincoln, Prellwitz (Schmal, Maret), pp, 9:00. Penalty — Smith-Wat. (tripping) 7:18.

SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Fox), 3:23. 4. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott, Latusick), 5:49. Penalties — Lincoln bench (too many men) 1:14, Schirmer-Linc. (cross-checking) 5:58, Lamb-Wat. (interference) 9:11, Latusick-Wat. (boarding, misconduct) 12:18, Christensen-Linc. (high-sticking) 13:32.

THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott, Fox), 3:03. 6. Waterloo, Metcalf (McFarland, Lamb), 15:12. Penalties — Seibert-Linc. (high-sticking) 7:35, Skretta-Linc. (slashing) 8:33, Fox-Wat. (hooking) 10:40, Neuendorf-Wat. (slashing) 15:50.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Lincoln 32

Waterloo 37

Goaltenders — Lincoln, West (37 SOG, 32 saves). Waterloo, Pabst (32 SOG, 31 saves).

Officials — Freeman, Larson, Denhartog.

WATERLOO JV 6, LINCOLN JV 3

Notes: Christian Heiser had two goals and J.P. Smith, Harrison Foss, Landen Schoonover and John Harrison one each for Waterloo. Schoonover also had a pair of assists. Elijah Marchese stopped 19 shots in goal.

