Prep hockey: Warriors turn back CR

Multiple three-on-two breaks from the Roughriders were thwarted by poke checks from Landon Sturch, Lamb and the rest of the defense.

“Defense is the key in hockey,” said Sturch. “It is up to us to make those defensive plays and turn them into offensive chances. We look at stats and stuff and know who we have and when we can get those turnovers like that it really takes something away from them.

“It is a big mental game and you could tell they were getting frustrated. We have a great defense that loves to stop them and turn it over to a great offense. We are evenly balanced at both ends.”

The Warriors (21-2-0-1) held off the Roughriders (15-6-0-1) over the final minutes to keep their hold on the top spot (43 points) in the league. Kansas City is on the Warriors’ tail with 38 points.

“There are three or four teams that will be in the hunt for the top spot by the end of the year,” said Cook. “I think it will be us, Kansas City, Sioux City and even Cedar Rapids. We are a little ahead of where we thought we would be right now and that is a good thing. We will see how it goes at the end of the season when we all play each other.”

Waterloo 4, Ced. Rapids 2

SCORE BY PERIODS