Prep hockey: Warriors turn back CR

WATERLOO — When the Waterloo Warriors clash with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, sparks tend to fly in what has become one of the fiercest rivalries in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
Tuesday night was no different as both teams gave each other everything they had. When the dust settled, it was the Warriors once again on top as they survived with a 4-2 victory at Young Arena.
The Warriors have taken all three contests played so far this year, but this one was not easy.
Senior Ben Sinnott put the home team up early, as he punched a rocket through Caden Archambeau’s glove side three minutes into the game.
Things became a little dicey from there as tempers flared a bit and goals were hard to come by.
The Roughriders did pop in an easy mark midway through the frame as a three-on-two charge resulted in the Warriors’ net rattling.
“I was a little nervous on how we would come out and play after playing two games this weekend,” Warriors coach Brian Cook said. “We matched their intensity at times and then we let it get away at times.
“You’re going to see that type of game when you have two good teams going at it. I think Cedar Rapids came up here with every intention of beating our butts, and they are always tough.”
The Riders got a little tougher to start the second period, scratching out a goal and taking a 2-1 edge.
Sinnott changed the game three minutes later as he went glove side on Archambeau and snuck the puck just inside the right post.
The big blow came after the clock went under a minute left and Kole Latusick sent the tiebreaker through the goalie’s grasp to give momentum back to Waterloo with a 3-2 lead heading to the final frame.
“I think after the first period we knew we were a little weak on the puck,” said Latusick. “We knew it would be a tight game and we had to get things back into control. Lamby (Mason Lamb) gave us a little pep talk in between periods and said we need to start making the plays and get back to Warrior hockey. This rivalry is too strong to not play your best hockey.”
Latusick iced the game with a five-hole offering, taking the wind out of the Riders’ sails with three minutes remaining.
“I was aiming for the five-hole and it just went in,” said Latusick. “I wasn’t sure at first, but then saw it go in and that took a lot of tension off us and put it on them. This rivalry is strong and both teams just want to beat the other so bad.”
With Cedar Rapids in desparation mode, the Warriors’ defense needed to come up with big stops, and they did.
Multiple three-on-two breaks from the Roughriders were thwarted by poke checks from Landon Sturch, Lamb and the rest of the defense.
“Defense is the key in hockey,” said Sturch. “It is up to us to make those defensive plays and turn them into offensive chances. We look at stats and stuff and know who we have and when we can get those turnovers like that it really takes something away from them.
“It is a big mental game and you could tell they were getting frustrated. We have a great defense that loves to stop them and turn it over to a great offense. We are evenly balanced at both ends.”
The Warriors (21-2-0-1) held off the Roughriders (15-6-0-1) over the final minutes to keep their hold on the top spot (43 points) in the league. Kansas City is on the Warriors’ tail with 38 points.
“There are three or four teams that will be in the hunt for the top spot by the end of the year,” said Cook. “I think it will be us, Kansas City, Sioux City and even Cedar Rapids. We are a little ahead of where we thought we would be right now and that is a good thing. We will see how it goes at the end of the season when we all play each other.”
Waterloo 4, Ced. Rapids 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Cedar Rapids 1 1 0 — 2
Waterloo 1 2 1 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Luke Metcalf) 3:24, 2. Cedar Rapids, Luke Edwards (unassisted) 6:46pp. Penalties — Colton Burch, Wat. (hooking) 6:17, Carter Frost, Wat (interference) 8:31, Brady Buckley, Wat. (interference) 13:59.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Cedar Rapids, Gabe Dunkle (unassisted) 5:54, 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (Cale Neuendorf) 12:20, 5. Waterloo, Kole Latusick (Sinnott, Carter Frost) 14:04pp. Penalties — Holden Sevening, CR (tripping) 8:50, Cole Accola, CR (cross checking) 12:20.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Waterloo, Latusick (unassisted) 14:09. Penalties — Accola, CR (cross checking) 2:09, Edwards, CR (cross checking) 4:20, Kirchmann, Wat. (hooking) 11:36, Accola, CR (slashing) 15:56.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Cedar Rapids 10 12 9 — 31
Waterloo 10 14 11 — 35
Goaltenders — Cedar Rapids, Caden Archambeau (31 saves), Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (29 saves).
Officials — Referee, Matthew Larson. Linesmen, Christopher Marshall, James Huneke.