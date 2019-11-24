SPIRIT LAKE — Waterloo jumped on Boji early Sunday and crusied to its second 8-0 win in as many days over the newest Midwest High School Hockey League member.
J.P. Smith opened the scoring 3 minutes, 57 seconds into the game before Colton Burch and John Harrison quickly made it 3-0 after one period.
Burch and Ben Sinnott scored 22 seconds apart early in the second period, then Christian Heiser and Sinnott added goals as the Warriors (7-0-1-0) opened a 7-0 lead.
Sinnott completed his second straight hat trick with the only goal of the third period.
Kole Latusick had three assists, Smith and Harrison had two apiece, and Heiser, J.T. Metcalf, Cale Neuendorf, Brady Buckley and Carter Frost added one each.
Elijah Marchese got the win in goal, stopping all eight shots on net.
Waterloo 8, Boji 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 3 4 1 — 8
Boji 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Smith (Harrison, Heiser), 3:57. 2. Waterloo, Burch (J.T. Metcalf, Neuendorf), 7:58. 3. Waterloo, Harrison (Smith, Latusick), 9:43. Penalties — Frost-Wat. (high-sticking) 5:12, Ingraham-Boji (high-sticking) 8:20.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Burch (Buckley), 2:34. 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), pp, 2:56. 6. Waterloo, Heiser (Harrison, Smith), 12:32. 7. Waterloo, Sinnott (Frost), 15:01. Penalties — Hetland-Boji (hooking) 2:46, Foss-Wat. (high-sticking) 6:48, Richter-Boji (elbowing) 7:51, Hoien-Boji (interference) 15:31, J.T. Metcalf-Wat. (tripping) 16:26.
THIRD PERIOD — 8. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), 8:20. Penalties — Buckley-Wat. (interference) 1:05, Ingraham-Boji (tripping) 1:45, Ingraham-Boji (high-sticking) 4:20.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 54
Boji 8
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Marchese (8 SOG, 8 saves). Boji, W. Radcliffe (54 SOG, 46 saves).
Officials — Rice, Hain, Holzrichter.
WATERLOO JV 9, BOJI JV 0
Highlights — Cooper Johnson and Jayden Fluhr had two goals each for Waterloo. J.T. Metcalf, Landen Schoonover, Andrew Schoonover, Jhandu Kyler-panhwar and Landon Monroe had one goal each.
