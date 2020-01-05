{{featured_button_text}}
DAVENPORT -- For the second straight game, Quad City stonewalled Waterloo for the first half of Sunday morning's Midwest High School Hockey League matchup.

And for the second straight day, the defending league champion Warriors put together a strong finish to pull out a 4-1 victory and improve to 16-1-1-0 for the season. Saturday night, Waterloo scored two late goals to tie the Blues, then won in overtime.

Quad City took a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period Sunday. Waterloo was unable to capitalize on three first-period power plays, including nearly a minute of two-man advantage.

However, Kole Latusick finally broke through at the 10:30 mark of the second period to pull the Warriors even at 1-1.

J.P. Smith gave Waterloo its first lead just :49 into the third and Ben Sinnott's goal at 2:33 made it 3-1. Latusick added an empty-net score in the closing seconds.

Landon Sturch had a pair of assists for the Warriors, Cale Neuendorf, Luke Metcalf, Latusick and Smith had one helper apiece. Caleb Raisty stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced in goal for Waterloo.

The Warriors moved into the MHSHL lead with the victory, one point ahead of Sioux City.

