OMAHA, Neb. — Ben Sinnott scored the go-ahead goal on a third-period power play and Waterloo held off Omaha 5-2 in a Midwest High School Hockey League game Saturday night.
After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals in a second period that ended 2-2. Kole Latusick scored for the Warriors with assists from Sinnott and Mason Lamb, then Sinnott converted a power play opportunity with help from Latusick and J.P. Smith.
Sinnott’s second power-play goal came 2:32 into the final period and the score remained 3-2 until Sinnott and J.T. Metcalf added empty net tallies in the final minute.
Eli Marchese had 24 saves in goal for Waterloo (3-0-1-0). Omaha fell to 2-1-0-1.
Waterloo 5, Omaha 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 2 3 — 5
Omaha 0 2 0 — 2
You have free articles remaining.
FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — James-Oma. (cross-checking) 4:29, Mooney-Oma. (interference) 6:57, Burch-Wat. (roughing) 9:22, Bruening-Oma. (hooking) 11:57, Buckley-Wat. (interference) 14:21.
SECOND PERIOD — 1. Omaha, Mercier (Bieber, Waldow), 2:07. 2. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott, Lamb), 4:05. 3. Omaha, Eshelman (James, Buldyk), 7:22. 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Smith), 8:15. Penalties — Bruening-Oma. (hooking) 7:58, Barnes-Oma. (cross-checking) 11:22.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted), pp, 2:32. 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Lamb), en, 16:36. 7. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), en, 16:59. Penalties — Omaha bench (unsportsmanlike conduct) 1:52, Neuendorf-Wat. (hooking) 6:29, Frost-Wat. (slashing) 9:27, Buckley-Wat. (interference, misconduct) 13:26.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 23
Omaha 26
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Marchese (26 SOG, 24 saves). Omaha, Loucks (21 SOG, 18 saves).
Officials — Dennie, Evans, Hadfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.