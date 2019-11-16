{{featured_button_text}}
Warriors logo

OMAHA, Neb. — Ben Sinnott scored the go-ahead goal on a third-period power play and Waterloo held off Omaha 5-2 in a Midwest High School Hockey League game Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals in a second period that ended 2-2. Kole Latusick scored for the Warriors with assists from Sinnott and Mason Lamb, then Sinnott converted a power play opportunity with help from Latusick and J.P. Smith.

Sinnott’s second power-play goal came 2:32 into the final period and the score remained 3-2 until Sinnott and J.T. Metcalf added empty net tallies in the final minute.

Eli Marchese had 24 saves in goal for Waterloo (3-0-1-0). Omaha fell to 2-1-0-1.

Waterloo 5, Omaha 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 2 3 — 5

Omaha 0 2 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — James-Oma. (cross-checking) 4:29, Mooney-Oma. (interference) 6:57, Burch-Wat. (roughing) 9:22, Bruening-Oma. (hooking) 11:57, Buckley-Wat. (interference) 14:21.

SECOND PERIOD — 1. Omaha, Mercier (Bieber, Waldow), 2:07. 2. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott, Lamb), 4:05. 3. Omaha, Eshelman (James, Buldyk), 7:22. 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Smith), 8:15. Penalties — Bruening-Oma. (hooking) 7:58, Barnes-Oma. (cross-checking) 11:22.

THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted), pp, 2:32. 6. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Lamb), en, 16:36. 7. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), en, 16:59. Penalties — Omaha bench (unsportsmanlike conduct) 1:52, Neuendorf-Wat. (hooking) 6:29, Frost-Wat. (slashing) 9:27, Buckley-Wat. (interference, misconduct) 13:26.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 23

Omaha 26

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Marchese (26 SOG, 24 saves). Omaha, Loucks (21 SOG, 18 saves).

Officials — Dennie, Evans, Hadfield.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments