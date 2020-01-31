Prep hockey: Warriors shut down Quad City

WATERLOO -- Defending champion Waterloo protected its Midwest High School Hockey League lead Friday, but Quad City didn't go quietly.
The Blues (11-10-1-1) were in the game until the end before the Warriors (22-2-1-0) iced a 3-1 victory in the first of a two-game series Friday and Saturday.
Colton Burch staked Waterloo to a 2-0 lead with goals in each of the first two periods. Quad City made it 2-1 midway through the third period, but the Warriors and goaltender Caleb Raisty (27 saves) slammed the door from there and Braydan Kirchmann provided a late insurance goal for Waterloo.
Christian Heiser had a pair of assists for the Warriors while Landon Sturch, John Harrison, J.T. Metcalf and Kole Latusick had one each.
Waterloo 3, Quad City 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;1;1;1 -- 3
Quad City;0;0;1 -- 1
FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Burch (Heiser, Sturch), 2:33. Penalties -- Sturch (Wat. (holding) 6:06, Lamb-Wat. (interference) 8:12, Sturtzer-QC (holding) 16:41.
SECOND PERIOD -- 2. Waterloo, Burch (Harrison, Heiser), 1:58. Penalties -- O'Neil-QC (tripping) 3:23, Burch-Wat. (roughing) 11:38, Sinnott-Wat. (interference) 16:33.
THIRD PERIOD -- 3. Quad City, James (unassisted), 9:26. 4. Waterloo,Kirchmann (J.T. Metcalf, Latusick), 14:08. Penalties -- Harrison-Wat. (holding) 2:22, Patten-QC (holding) 11:56, Frost-Wat. (holding) 11:56, O'Neil-QC (tripping) 12:26, Frost-Wat. (offensive language major, unsportsmanlike conduct, fighting major, game misconduct) 14:53, Weaver-QC (offensive language major, unsportsmanlike conduct, game misconduct) 14:53, Sitter-QC (tripping) 14:53.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Quad City;28
Waterloo;36
Goaltenders -- Quad City, Nelson (36 SOG, 33 saves). Waterloo, Raisty (28 SOG, 27 saves).
Officials -- Marshall, Denhartog, Millage.