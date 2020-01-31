Prep hockey: Warriors shut down Quad City

WATERLOO -- Defending champion Waterloo protected its Midwest High School Hockey League lead Friday, but Quad City didn't go quietly.

The Blues (11-10-1-1) were in the game until the end before the Warriors (22-2-1-0) iced a 3-1 victory in the first of a two-game series Friday and Saturday.

Colton Burch staked Waterloo to a 2-0 lead with goals in each of the first two periods. Quad City made it 2-1 midway through the third period, but the Warriors and goaltender Caleb Raisty (27 saves) slammed the door from there and Braydan Kirchmann provided a late insurance goal for Waterloo.

Christian Heiser had a pair of assists for the Warriors while Landon Sturch, John Harrison, J.T. Metcalf and Kole Latusick had one each.

