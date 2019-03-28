CLEVELAND -- The Waterloo Warriors are off to an impressive start at the USA Hockey High School National Championships.
Four different Warriors scored goals and goaltender Chase Pabst recorded a shutout as Waterloo opened national pool play competition with a 4-0 victory over New York's Smithtown/Hauppauge.
John Harrison began the scoring for Waterloo with a goal off assists from Jack Harrison and Nicholas Samuelson with 12:44 left in the first period.
The Warriors took control in the second period when Ben Sinnott found the net on a power play, and then passed to Kole Latusick for a goal 93 seconds later. Ethan Fox added an unassisted goal in the third stanza.
Waterloo finished with a 37-12 advantage in shots with Pabst recording seven of his 12 saves in the first period before the Warriors controlled play over the final two frames.
Pool competition continues today with Waterloo facing West Virginia East at 1:15 p.m.
