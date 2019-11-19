WATERLOO — Christian Heiser tried a wrap-around once and was stuffed. Then the goalie moved his skate.
Heiser’s second effort with 1 minute, 6 seconds left pushed home the game-winner for the Waterloo Warriors in a 5-4 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over Cedar Rapids Tuesday at Young Arena.
In a rematch of last year’s MWHSHL championship final, Waterloo prevailed in a game that was tied four times.
“I called at my buddy Frost (Carter), ‘Frosty, Frosty’ and he gave it to me,” Heiser said of his game-winner. “He (the goalie) stopped the first one, but he moved his skate off the post and I just tucked it in.”
The Warriors (5-0-1) then fought off a determined RoughRider team (6-2-0) over the closing minute as Cedar Rapids pulled its goalie and went with an extra attacker.
“Cedar Rapids was very fast, and very competitive all three periods,” Waterloo coach Brian Cook said. “I didn’t think they’d be that fast, but they were and they know how to move the puck. Their speed was a concern of mine so we had to get our faster guys out there to match their speed.
“I kind of feel pretty lucky that we came away with the ‘W’.”
Heiser scored twice in the third period for Waterloo as he first gave the Warriors a 4-3 lead early in the period on assists from J.P. Smith and Brady Buckley.
But disaster struck with Waterloo on the power play as Cedar Rapids tied it on a Hunter Williams’ short-handed goal with 7:36 left in the game. A puck skipped over the stick of a Warriors defender, giving Williams a breakaway that he did not miss on.
“Every time we made a mistake they scored,” Cook said.
In the end, it was Waterloo’s depth that won it as Cook credited his second and third lines with being difference-makers.
Heiser had his two goals, and Smith had a goal and three assists.
“We had to figure out ways to battle and that second line scored kind of a grinder goal to win it,” Cook said.
It was a 3-3 tie after two. Waterloo struck early in both of the first two periods.
Frost scored 32 seconds into the first on assists from Blake Buckley and J.T. Metcalf.
Cameron Walker tied it for the RoughRiders, before Kole Latusick fed Smith from behind the net for a one-timer and a power-play goal with 1:33 left in the first.
Smith set up Colton Burch for a 3-1 lead just 1:47 into the second, and then it was all Cedar Rapids for the remainder of the period. Cole Acolla scored just 47 seconds after the Burch goal, and then Williams made a diving tip of a Luke Edwards pass to tie it with 7:51 left in the period.
Cedar Rapids out-shot Waterloo, 22-8, in the second, and 40-36 for the game.
“They surprised us with their speed,” Heiser said. “They will probably be one of the best teams we will play all year.”
Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 4
SCORE BY PERIODS
Cedar Rapids 1 2 1 — 4
Waterloo 2 1 2 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Frost (Buckley, J.T. Metcalf) :32. 2. Cedar Rapids, Walker (Shaner, Rast), 5:05, 3. Waterloo, Smith (Latusick, Sinnott), 15:27, pp. Penalties — Shaner, CR (hooking), 2:56, Shaner, CR (holding), 14:26.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Burch (Smith, Kirchmann) 1:47. 5. Cedar Rapids, Accola (Dunkle), 2:34, 6. Cedar Rapids, Williams (Edwards), 9:09. Penalties — Sinnott, Wat (holding), 4:06, Sinnott, Wat (tripping), 6:17, J.T. Metcalf, Wat (cross checking), 10:12.
THIRD PERIOD — 7. Waterloo, Heiser (Smith, Buckley), 4:02, 8. Cedar Rapids, Williams (unassisted), 8:24, sh., 9. Waterloo. Heiser (Frost, Smith), 15:54. Penalties — Kuehn, CR (slashing), 7:11, Dunkle, CR (interference), 9:18.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Cedar Rapids 6 22 12 — 40
Waterloo 13 8 15 — 36
Goalies — Cedar Rapids, Archambeau (31 saves). Waterloo, Raisty (36 saves). Referee — Larson. Linesmen —Carlson, Denhartog.
WATERLOO JV 3, CED. RAPIDS JV 2, SO
Highlights: Braydan Kirchmann scored twice in regulation, and Cooper Johnson converted in the shootout for the win. Andrew Miller, Owen Schoonover and Johnson had assists for the Warriors, and Elijah Marchese stopped 13 shots in goal.
