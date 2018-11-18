WATERLOO — Waterloo capped another successful Midwest High School Hockey League weekend Sunday with a 3-1 victory over the Des Moines Capitals at Young Arena.
It was the 10th consecutive win for the Warriors, who have outscored their opponents 50-11 and are building a sizeable lead in the league standings.
Carter Herbst staked Waterloo to a 1-0 lead in the opening period Sunday with an assist from Ben Sinnott.
Kole Latusick made it 2-0 just 17 seconds into the second period with helpers from Ethan Fox and Brady Buckley. Then, after Des Moines creased the net at the 3:30 mark, Herbst tallied the game’s final goal with an assist from Latusick while the Warriors were skating shorthanded.
Latusick’s goal and assist increased his point total to a league-best 30. Herbst is close behind at 25 and Sinnott has 24 points. Sinnott’s 14 goals lead the league while Herbst is second with 12 and Latusick fourth with 10.
Waterloo goaltender Chase Pabst turned away 23 of the 24 shots he faced in goal. He leads the league with 10 wins and is second in save percentage at .950.
The Warriors host Dubuque (1-6-1-0) Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Waterloo 3, D.M. Capitals 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
D.M. Capitals 0 1 0 — 1
Waterloo 1 2 0 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Herbst (Sinnott), 9:02. Penalties — none.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Latusick (Fox, Buckley), :17. 3. Des Moines, Brownell (Paulas, Krueger), 3:30. 4. Waterloo, Herbst (Latusick), sh, 5:17. Penalties — Lamb-Wat. (roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct) 4:02, Buckley-Wat. (cross-checking) 7:22, Porepp-DM (slashing, game misconduct) 8:59.
THIRD PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Sinnott-Wat. (hooking) 7:52, Heffron-DM (roughing) 12:41, Sinnott-Wat. (slashing) 12:41, Young-DM (boarding, misconduct) 15:24.
SHOTS ON GOAL
D.M. Capitals 24
Waterloo 35
Goaltenders — Des Moines, Heffron (35 SOG, 32 saves). Waterloo, Pabst (24 SOG, 23 saves).
Officials — Larson, Carlson, Denhartog.
