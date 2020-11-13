 Skip to main content
Prep hockey: Warriors rally for 2-1 win over Ames
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Warriors rally for 2-1 win over Ames

New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO – Landen Schoonover scored the game winner 26 seconds into the third period as the Waterloo Warriors won their third straight Friday with a 2-1 win over Ames in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Ames led after one period as Jackson Kinart scored midway through the period.

Waterloo tied it on Cooper Johnson’s goal with 10:10 left in the second as J.T. Metcalf and Cale Neuendorf assisted.

Neuendorf and Harrison Foss assisted on the game winner.

Caleb Raisty made 14 saves to earn the win. 

Waterloo 2, Ames 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Ames;1;0;0  --  1

Waterloo;0;1;0 --  1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Ames, Jackson Kinart (Luke Nemeth), 9:33. Penalties – Nemeth, Ames (hooking) 13:36.

SECOND PERDIO – 2. Waterloo, Cooper Johnson (JT Metcalf, Cale Neuendorf), 6:50. Penalties – Jameson Clark, Wat (elbowing), 2:22, Jack White, Ames (cross checking), 7:34.

THIRD PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Landen Schoonover (Harrison Foss, Neuendorf), :26. Penalties – Zach Edgington, Ames (slashing), 6:44, Caleb Grawe, Ames (boarding, misconduct), 14:08.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Ames;15

Waterloo;34

Goalies –  Ames, John Anderson (32 saves). Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (14 saves).

JV: Waterloo 4, Ames 0. Dominick Buchan scored twice while Hayden Foss and Micah Schwickerath also scored for the Warriors.

