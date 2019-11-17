{{featured_button_text}}
OMAHA, Neb. — Waterloo slammed home three third-period goals to break a 1-1 tie and surge past Omaha 4-1 in Midwest High School Hockey League action Sunday.

The Warriors (4-0-1-0) led 1-0 after the opening period on Christian Heiser’s goal with assists from Brady Buckley and Carter Frost. Omaha tied it with a power-play score in the second period.

Ben Sinnott took matters into his own hands early in the third. He connected just 41 seconds into the period, then again at the 2:03 mark with help from Kole Latusick and John Harrison.

That threesome clicked again at the 14:10 mark with Latusick scoring to make it 4-1.

Caleb Raisty stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced in goal for Waterloo.

Waterloo 4, Omaha 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 0 3 — 4

Omaha 0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Heiser (Buckley, Frost) 11:43. Penalties — Eshelman-Oma. (tripping) 1:11, Metcalf-Wat. (interference) 4:09, Burch-Wat. (hooking) 11:55.

SECOND PERIOD — 2. Omaha, Volenec (Waldow, Eshelman), pp, 10:44. Penalties — Smith-Wat. (hooking) 6:31, Frost-Wat. (checking from behind, misconduct) 9:22, James-Oma. (roughing) 12:30, Sinnott-Wat. (body checking) 15:05.

THIRD PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (unassisted), :41. 4. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Harrison), 2:03. 5. Waterloo, Latusick (Sinnott, Harrison), 14:10. Penalties — Bieber-Oma. (roughing) 2:15, Sinnott-Wat. (elbowing) 2:18, Sturch-Wat. (tripping) 4:50, Bieber-Oma. (boarding, misconduct) 5:42, Heiser-Wat. (interference)

8:43.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 24

Omaha 22

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Raisty (22 SOG, 21 saves). Omaha, Eikerman (24 SOG, 20 saves).

Officials — Dennie, Evans, Hadfield.

WATERLOO JV 3, OMAHA JV 1

Highlights — Landen Schoonover had a pair of goals and Parker Ticknor one for Waterloo. Harrison Foss had a pair of assists and Owen Schoonover one. Jakobi Davis stopped 25 shots in goal.

