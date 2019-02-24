DAVENPORT -- The Waterloo Warriors wrapped up a record-setting Midwest High School Hockey League regular season Sunday with a 4-0 win over Quad City.
Goaltender Chase Pabst extended his MHSHL shutout record with his 14th of the season, and Ben Sinnott added to his single-season record for goals with his 54th.
Sinnott finished as the league scoring champion with 92 points and Kole Latusick led the league in assists with 54 while finishing second to Sinnott in overall scoring with 84 points. Carter Herbst finished sixth in goals (28), third in assists (40) and fourth in total points (68) while Pabst led the league in wins (29), goals-against average (0.94) and save percentage (.956).
Jack Harrison got Waterloo off to a 2-0 lead Sunday with a pair of first-period goals. Sinnott made it 3-0 with a power-play score in the second period, and Latusick closed out the scoring with the only goal of the third period.
Now 29-2-0-1, Waterloo begins its pursuit of the MHSHL Tournament championship Friday at 6 p.m. inside the Ames/ISU Ice Arena against No. 8 seed Kansas City.
