WATERLOO — Every opponent knows that the Waterloo Warriors’ top line is a talented, explosive group.
So far, the Warriors’ early season foes haven’t been able to do much to slow that group down during a Midwest High School Hockey League start that reached 8-0 Sunday with a 5-3 win over Lincoln.
The group of defensemen Brady Buckley and Ethan Fox and forwards Kole Latusick, Carter Herbst and Ben Sinnott provided four of the five goals.
Through eight games, Latusick leads the league with 27 points, while Sinnott and Herbst have 22 each. Sinnott leads in goals with 13 in just six games played, Herbst has 10 and Latusick nine. Latusick leads in assists (18) with Herbst second (12) and Sinnott third (9).
“I think a lot of that is me, Ben and Kole have been playing hockey together since we were three years old,” said Herbst. “We know where each other is on the ice and we just keep feeding each other.
“We like to push the puck down and get pressure on the other team, but we know we have two great defensive guys back in Brady and Ethan on the blue line to cover for us, so if we don’t score and give it up, they are there to put a stop to them going the other way.”
Waterloo needed the production from its top line Sunday during a sluggish start.
Herbst got things started early in the opening period as he picked up the rebound of a Buckley shot and drove it to the back of the net.
After Lincoln answered, Sinnott followed his own shot and put the rebound back. The Stars (3-2-0) responded with the next two goals for a 3-2 lead after the opening period.
“We scored quick again today but did not put them away,” Warriors coach Brian Cook said. “We had some defensive lapses there and a mistake on a few bad changes and that can really shake a goalie’s confidence.”
Waterloo netminder Chase Pabst defended the pipes with a vengeance the final two periods as he halted the final 15 shots he faced.
Herbst and Sinnott banged in second-period goals to give the Warriors the lead, and Nick Samuelson capped the scoring with a third-period goal.
“Right now our defense is clicking and our offense is doing their job and that is big this early in the season,” said Herbst. “We just cannot afford to get overconfident and lose sight of what we have to do each and every game. We need to stay focused.”
The Warriors host the Des Moines Capitals Saturday and Sunday.
“We need to work on defense just a little more,” Cook said. “The offense knows what to do and we are starting to get great production out of our power play.
“Everyone seems to be working very well together and they don’t need much talking to right now. It is a good start to the year.”
Waterloo 5, Lincoln 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Lincoln 3 0 0 — 3
Waterloo 2 2 1 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Herbst (Buckley) 2:13, 2. Lincoln, Schmal (Topil) 12:14, 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Buckley) 13:51, 4. Lincoln, Evans (Glaser) 16:10, 5. Lincoln, Glaser (unassisted) 16:37. Penalties—Herbst, Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 16:34.
SECOND PERIOD — 6. Waterloo, Herbst (Latusick, Sinnott), pp, 7:11, 7. Waterloo, Sinnott (Herbst, Latusick), pp, 13:00. Penalties—Prellwitz, Lin. (tripping) 5:57, Aden, Lin. (high sticking) 11:58, Aden, Lin. (high sticking) 15:34, Herbst, Wat. (interference) 16:09.
THIRD PERIOD — 8. Waterloo, Samuelson (Latusick), pp, 5:38. Penalties—Maret, Lin. (hooking) 3:55, Smith, Wat. (cross checking) 6:55.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Lincoln 12 8 5 — 25
Waterloo 12 11 8 — 31
Goaltenders—Lincoln, West (26 saves), Waterloo, Pabst (22 saves).
Officials—Referee, Larson. Linesmen, Carlson, Denhartog.
WATERLOO JV 3, LINCOLN JV 2, SO
Notes: Justin Metcalf and J.P. Smith had regulation goals for Waterloo with assists from Harrison Foss, Cale Neuendorf and Colton Burch. Landen Schoonover scored the winning goal in the shootout. Elijah Marchese had 24 saves in goal.
