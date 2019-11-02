LINCOLN, Neb. — Sophomore goaltender Caleb Raisty came up big in a relief role and a shootout as the Waterloo Warriors opened defense of their Midwest High School Hockey League title with a 6-5 win at Lincoln Saturday.
Lincoln had the Warriors down 4-2 after two periods, but Waterloo rallied with three third-period goals to extend the game. Kole Latusick and Christian Heiser connected on their shootout opportunities while Raisty stopped three of the Junior Stars’ four attempts.
Heiser opened the Warriors’ scoring in a first period that ended in a 1-1 tie. Ben Sinnott scored in the second period for Waterloo, but Lincoln tallied three goals that brought Raisty into the game.
Raisty stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced while Carter Frost banged in a shorthanded goal, Sinnott scored on a power play and J.T. Metcalf tied it at 5-5 with 1:15 remaining in regulation.
Mason Lamb had a pair of assists for the Warriors while Landen Schoonover and Kole Latusick added one each.
The Junior Stars and Warriors play again Sunday.
Waterloo 6, Lincoln 5, OT
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 1 3 0 1 — 6
Lincoln 1 3 1 0 0 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Lincoln, Babe (Eitzmann, Watson), :31. 2. Waterloo, Heiser (Schoonover), 5:53. Penalty — Watson-Linc. (roughing) 15:31.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Lincoln, Maret (Horvath, Bohl), 3:25. 4. Lincoln, Babe (Varejcka, Topil), 4:47. 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (Lamb), 6:51. 6. Lincoln, Horvath (Glaser, Watson), 11:24. Penalties — none.
THIRD PERIOD — 7. Waterloo, Frost (Lamb), sh, 8:28. 8. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick), pp, 13:16. 9. Lincoln, Dahlberg (unassisted), 13:19. 10. Waterloo, Metcalf (unassisted), 15 45. Penalties — Sturch-Wat. (hooking) 13, Sinnott-Wat. (goalie interference) 7:34, Varejcka-Linc. (interference) 8:58, Harrison-Wat. (holding) 10:47, Varejcka-Linc. (tripping) 12:41.
OVERTIME — No scoring. No penalties.
SHOOTOUT — Waterloo (Latusick, Heiser), Lincoln (Glaser).
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 37
Lincoln 36
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Marchese (21 SOG, 17 saves), Raisty (15 SOG, 14 saves). Lincoln, West (36 SOG, 31 saves).
Officials — Dennie, Hadfield, Mansheim.
