WATERLOO -- Waterloo struck early and often Wednesday as the Midwest High School Hockey League-leading Warriors blasted Ames 7-0 in a makeup game at Young Arena.
Kole Latusick and Ben Sinnott set the tone with goals in the first 1 minute, 6 seconds. Sinnott connected again at the 8:29 mark and Nick Samuelson added two more tallies before the period ended.
Sinnott added a shorthanded goal and a regular-strength score in the second period as Waterloo (23-0-0-1) stretched its lead to 7-0.
Sinnott's four goals raised his total to 46 for the season, just six shy of the league record. He has 75 points through 24 games while Latusick has 71 points, including 44 assists, and Carter Herbst has 53 after a three-assist night.
Warriors goaltender Chase Pabst added to the league record he broke recently with his 12th shutout of the season. He owns a 0.75 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage. As a team, Waterloo has surrendered just 19 goals on the season.
