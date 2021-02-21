Prep hockey: Warriors leave Lincoln with another win

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Waterloo Warriors rose early Sunday morning and quickly went to work during a 3-1 win over the Lincoln Junior Stars.
Waterloo (21-5-1-2) extended its win streak to 10 by jumping on Lincoln (4-9-2-1) with the game's first three goals.
John Harrison found Carter Frost for the opening score 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the contest. Braydan Kirchmann added a second goal in the opening period off assists from JP Smith and Landon Sturch. Waterloo's final score game from Harrison unassisted 9:48 into the second period.
Waterloo and Lincoln each recorded 26 shots and Warriors goalie Elijah Marchese tallied 25 saves for the win.
