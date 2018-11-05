WATERLOO — Waterloo picked up Sunday morning where it left off Saturday night by backing Omaha into a corner early and never letting the Lancers off the ropes.
The Warriors, who tagged Omaha 6-0 Saturday night, hit the Lancers with a quick goal Sunday to jump-start a 4-1 Midwest High School Hockey League victory.
Ben Sinnott began the contest with a breakaway chance just 40 seconds in and cashed in as he beat Omaha netminder Joe McElwain glove-side for a 1-0 edge.
The Warriors (5-0-0) made it 2-0 about 10 minutes later as Nick Samuelson picked up a loose puck at the top of the circle, skated in toward McElwain and lifted the puck over his pads.
Sinnott, tackled by Omaha’s Tommy Oldenhuis near the end of the first period, cashed in the power-play opportunity early in the second when he worked a give-and-go with Kole Latusick.
“We have started off the season pretty well and we finally got our power play to work this weekend,” Waterloo coach Brian Cook said. “We picked up a couple today and then last night and that always gives your game a big lift.
The Lancers finally got a puck past Warriors goaltender Chase Pabst late in the second period, but that was all they had to show for their 23 shots on net.
“We knew they would come out strong against us today after last night,” Pabst said. “They had kind of a chip on their shoulder and we just had to weather the storm and play tough hockey.”
The Warriors have outscored their opponents 27-6 so far this season with nine players contributing goals.
Sinnott completed his quest for a hat trick seven minutes into the final period as he scorched a shot that McElwain couldn’t handle as it trickled through his mitt and into the net.
It was Sinnott’s second hat trick in as many games.
“We were a little surprised at the scores of these two games, because they are always a very good and strong team and can score,” said Sinnott. “Our defense just shut them down all weekend and our offense seems to be really clicking now, as well. This team is good on both sides of the puck.”
Sinnott now leads the team with nine goals. Latusick has eight and Carter Herbst six.
“I think our start to the season is not really a shock but more of a pleasant surprise,” said Cook. “We played a very tough Omaha team and got two wins, and now we hit a good part of our schedule.”
Waterloo 4, Omaha 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Omaha 0 1 0 — 3
Waterloo 2 1 1 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Ethan Fox, Carter Herbst) :42, 2. Waterloo, Nick Samuelson (Keegan Smith, Mason Lamb) 10:07. Penalties—Mason Cirone, Omaha (interference) 14:11, Cirone, Omaha (game misconduct) 14:11, Tommy Oldenhuis, Omaha (head contact) 15:44, Oldenhuis, Omaha (game misconduct) 15:44.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick, Herbst) 7:12pp, 4. Omaha, Brandon Waldow, (Jacob Ferguson, Jacob Eshelman) 16:24. Penalties—Mason Lamb, Wat. (tripping) 3:22, Eshelman, Omaha (unsportsmanlike conduct) 3:24, Dane Hickey, Omaha (boarding) 4:19, Hickey, Omaha (game misconduct) 4:19, Chris Webb, Wat. (tripping) 10:54.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Sinnott (Smith) 6:15pp. Penalties—Jack Johnson, Omaha (tripping) 4:27, Christian Heiser, Wat. (slashing) 9:30, CobieMorrissey, Wat. (interference) 13:54.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Omaha 4 9 10 — 23
Waterloo 9 10 6 — 25
Goaltenders—Omaha, Joe McElwain (21 saves), Waterloo, Chase Pabst (22 saves).
Officials—Referee, Grant Crowell. Linesmen, Collin Brecher and Matthew Larson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.