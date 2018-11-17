WATERLOO — Wins over the Des Moines Capitals are seldom easy, and Saturday was a case in point as Waterloo had to dig deep for a 3-0 Midwest High School Hockey League shutout at Young Arena.
It was the ninth win in as many games for the Warriors, who were matched shift-for-shift by Des Moines (3-3-0) through the first 16 minutes.
Waterloo finally found a way past Capitals netminder Sam Heffron with under a minute to play as Ben Sinnott notched his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Carter Herbst.
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ defense and goaltender Chase Pabst didn’t need a lot of offensive support.
“We mixed in some different defensive looks tonight to give some guys a break and other guys experience on different lines,” Waterloo coach Brian Cook said. “We were looking for more solid defensive play and we had guys that came out and played very well. When Des Moines was at full strength they didn’t give up anything.”
The defense was really put to work in the second period when the Warriors spent 11 of the 17 minutes on the penalty kill.
“Our guys stepped up on the penalty kill and the best penalty kill starts with a good goalie, and we have that in (Chase) Pabst,” Cook said. “I think we really frustrated them on their power play and again the defense did not give them much at all.”
Senior defenseman Ethan Fox of Independence was a big part of the shutdown and halfway through the second frame, he added his first goal of the season.
“Our main job is to keep the puck out of our net,” said Fox. “Getting a goal is pretty nice even if you didn’t think it was going to be a goal. We were just trying to keep the puck down in the zone and I heard it hit steel. Then I saw it go in and I was a little shocked, but hey I got one.”
Nick Samuelson also chipped in his sixth goal of the season while the defense posted its third shutout of the season.
The Warriors and Capitals square off again at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Waterloo 3, D.M. Capitals 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Des Moines 0 0 0 — 0
Waterloo 1 2 0 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Ben Sinnott (Carter Herbst, Kole Latusick) 16:02. Penalties—Ryan Webb, DM (slashing) 6:37, Carter Herbst, Wat. (cross checking) 6:32.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Nick Samuelson (Keegan Smith) 7:17, 3. Waterloo, Ethan Fox (Brady Buckley) 7:57. Penalties—John Harrison, Wat. (tripping) 3:53, Sinnott, Wat. (roughing) 9:40, Latusick, Wat. (hooking) 12:00, Herbst, Wat. (head contact) 13:51, Herbst, Wat. (game misconduct) 13:51.
THIRD PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties—Caleb Paulus, DM (tripping) 5:13, Carsen Davidson, DM (checking from behind) 13:31, Davidson, DM (game misconduct) 13:31, Latusick, Wat. (roughing) 14:49, Brett Baxter, DM (roughing) 14:49.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Des Moines 6 8 6 — 20
Waterloo 9 7 7 — 23
Goaltenders — Des Moines, Sam Heffron (20 saves), Waterloo, Chase Pabst (20 saves).
Officials — Referee, Ian Carlson. Linesmen, Collin Brecher, Scott Slee.
