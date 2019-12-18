DUBUQUE -- Persistence paid off for the Waterloo Warriors Wednesday.
Dubuque goaltender Isaac Tillman kept the Warriors off the scoreboard for one period of a Midwest High School Hockey League matchup, but Waterloo continued to pepper the Devils' net with shots and eventually broke through for a 5-0 victory at Mystique Ice Center.
Kole Latusick broke up the scoreless dual 1 minute, 11 seconds into the second period. J.P. Smith added a shorthanded goal at 9:56, and J.T. Metcalf connected at 13:48 for a 3-0 Warriors lead after two periods.
A pair of Brayden Kirchmann goals in the opening minute of the third period blew the game open.
You have free articles remaining.
Latusick finished the game with three assists while Christian Heiser, Mason Lamb, Landon Sturch and Ben Sinnott had one each.
Waterloo, which improved to 12-1-1-0, put 54 total shots on goal.
Dubuque (6-10-0-0) challenged Warriors goaltender Caleb Raisty with 20 shots, but was unable to get the puck past the sophomore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.