DUBUQUE -- Persistence paid off for the Waterloo Warriors Wednesday.

Dubuque goaltender Isaac Tillman kept the Warriors off the scoreboard for one period of a Midwest High School Hockey League matchup, but Waterloo continued to pepper the Devils' net with shots and eventually broke through for a 5-0 victory at Mystique Ice Center.

Kole Latusick broke up the scoreless dual 1 minute, 11 seconds into the second period. J.P. Smith added a shorthanded goal at 9:56, and J.T. Metcalf connected at 13:48 for a 3-0 Warriors lead after two periods.

A pair of Brayden Kirchmann goals in the opening minute of the third period blew the game open.

Latusick finished the game with three assists while Christian Heiser, Mason Lamb, Landon Sturch and Ben Sinnott had one each.

Waterloo, which improved to 12-1-1-0, put 54 total shots on goal.

Dubuque (6-10-0-0) challenged Warriors goaltender Caleb Raisty with 20 shots, but was unable to get the puck past the sophomore.

