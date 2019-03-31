{{featured_button_text}}
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Waterloo Warriors saw their season come to an end Sunday morning with a 3-2 loss to Boulder/Monarch (Colo.) in the quarterfinals of the USA Hockey High School Championships.

Waterloo, the Midwest High School Hockey League regular-season and tournament champion, took a 1-0 lead 6 minutes, 16 seconds into the game when Ben Sinnott cashed in an assist from Carter Herbst.

Boulder/Monarch tied it at the 15:14 mark on a power-play goal, then took a 3-1 lead with a pair of second-period goals, including another with a man advantage.

The Warriors drew within 3-2 just 1:54 into the third on Ethan Fox's goal with an assist from Kole Latusick, but they couldn't get the equalizer past Boulder/Monarch goaltender Dylan Sheets, who finished with 29 saves.

Chase Pabst turned away 26 shots in his final game for Waterloo.

The Warriors finished the season with a 35-3-0-1 record.

