WATERLOO — The Waterloo Warriors faced a tough task Saturday night at Young Arena as they hosted Sioux City in a battle for first place in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
The Metros’ only blemish on their record was a shootout loss, while the Warriors’ only hiccup was a 4-3 overtime loss to Lincoln. Both squads had 15 points in the standings. After skating to a 0-0 tie during the first 17 minutes, the hometown Warriors registered the first goal of the game 38 seconds into the second period. Sophomore Carter Frost blasted a shot at the net from the bottom of the right circle that caromed off the post and snuck over the line for the first score.
Five minutes later, Landon Sturch sent a screamer toward the net from atop the left circle, and with a little help from Christian Heiser’s skate, the puck found its way to the back of the net to put the Warriors up 2-0.
“I really liked our effort in that second period,” Warriors coach Brian Cook said. “The first period we were just kind of feeling each other to see where we were.
“I figured when you have the top two teams playing that the first score would be a big one. We were able to get a couple there in the second and that was really big.”
The Warriors’ defense controlled the puck from there with the exception of a missed pass that Smith Archer of the Metros picked up at the blue line.
Archer weaved through the defense and juked the final Warrior, leaving him one-on-one with Warriors netminder Caleb Raisty. Archer’s attempt at the five-hole was futile as Raisty closed up and stoned his attempt to keep the game at 2-0.
“I looked up and saw him get the puck,” Raisty said. “When he got through the defense I went back a bit but he got too close and I knew he couldn’t get me with the backhand, so I just dropped down to protect and was able to bury it. They are a good team and we could not let them score there.”
With momentum clearly on the Waterloo bench, Mason Lamb notched a score that seemed to ice the game at the 12:04 mark of the final frame. But just 30 seconds after the Warriors (8-0-0-1) netted the 3-0 lead, Cale Bricker went uncontested to the net and pushed the puck past Raisty. Three minutes later, a breakdown allowed the Metros a free pass at the nylon as Raisty’s view became blocked, and the Metros were within one goal.
“I think we sort of sat back on our heels there after we went up 3-0,” said Raisty. “When they got that first one I just told myself to forget about that and stay focused. The second goal I didn’t see with my view being blocked by several players. I just had to really stay focused from there knowing they were going to come after us. That is more like the game we expected.”
Over the final 90 seconds, the Warriors defense picked up their efforts and were able to shut down the Metros.
“I give credit to Sioux City. They never backed down,” said Cook. “We are a very young team this year and we are still learning.”
The Warriors and Metros square off at 8:30 a.m. today.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo 3, Sioux City 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux City 0 0 2 — 2
Waterloo 0 2 1 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — None.
SECOND PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Carter Frost (Ben Sinnott, Kole Latusick) :38, 2. Waterloo, Christian Heiser (Landon Sturch, ) 5:49. Penalties — Smith Archer, SC (holding) 14:52, John Harrison, Wat. (hooking) 15:23.
THIRD PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Mason Lamb (Sinnott, Latusick) 12:04pp, 4. Cale Bricker, SC (Dayson Tucker, Colby Nieman) 12:32sh, 5. SC, T. Frerichs (Chase Mann) 15:29. Penalties — Kai Barner, SC (holding) 1:39, Archer, SC (boarding) 10:07, Archer, SC (misconduct) 10:07, Taylor Frerichs, SC (interference) 11:34, Sinnott, Wat. (Boarding) 14:20, Sinnott, Wat. (misconduct) 14:20.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux City 6 10 10 — 26
Waterloo 8 7 4 — 19
Goaltenders — Sioux City, Collin Patrick (16 saves), Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (24 saves).
Officials — Referee, Matthew Larson. Linesmen, Reid Schroeder, Mitchell DenHartog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.