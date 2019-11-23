{{featured_button_text}}
SPIRIT LAKE -- Ben Sinnott scored three times and Waterloo cruised past new Midwest High School Hockey League member Boji Saturday, 8-0.

Landon Sturch started the scoring 10 minutes, 53 seconds into the first period with assists from Kole Latusick and Sinnott. Harrison Foss and Sinnott followed, both with assists from Mason Lamb, as the Warriors took a 3-0 lead into the second.

Waterloo doubled its lead in the middle period with another goal from Sinnott and two from Brayden Kirchmann. J.T. Metcalf assisted on two of the scores and Latusick and Parker Ticknor also had assists.

Christian Heiser and Sinnott wrapped up the scoring in the final period. Latusick logged his third assist of the night and Sturch his first.

Waterloo improved to 6-0-1-0 while Boji fell to 0-5-0-0.

