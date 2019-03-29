{{featured_button_text}}
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Midwest High School Hockey League champion Waterloo Warriors blew out the West Virginia East Vipers 13-2 Friday at the USA Hockey High School Championships.

Waterloo improved to 2-0 in pool play and was scheduled to face the Las Vegas Junior Golden Knights (1-1) at noon Saturday.

Justin Smith had a big game for the Warriors, and started a six-goal first period Friday when he connected 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the game. Smith went on to a four-goal day.

Carter Herbst had three opening-period goals, including a pair of short-handers, Ben Sinnott racked up four goals and Justin Metcalf and Cobie Morrissey added one each.

Nine Waterloo players registered assists. Ethan Fox and Kole Latusick had four apiece, Nick Samuelson had three, Jack Harrison had two and Keegan Smith, Landen Schoonover, Christian Heiser and Colton Burch had one each.

Senior goaltender Chase Pabst had nine saves for the Warriors.

