MASON CITY -- Carter Herbst and Kole Latusick ignited an explosive Waterloo offense as the Warriors opened the Midwest High School Hockey League season with a 9-1 victory over Mason City Saturday.
Herbst got it started just 54 seconds into the game and connected again late in the period for a 2-0 lead.
It was Latusick's turn in the middle period as he scored twice. Nick Samuelson also connected as the Warriors stretched their lead to 5-0 before Mason City finally got on the board.
Waterloo then blew it open in the third period with four unanswered goals. Latusick completed a hat trick while Jonah McFarland, Jack Harrison and Christian Heiser also scored.
Ethan Fox finished with four assists for the Warriors, Latusick had three, and Harrison and McFarland had two apiece. Chase Pabst stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced in goal.
The teams meet again Sunday at 9 a.m.
