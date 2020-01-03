WATERLOO -- A two-week holiday break didn't seem to slow down the Waterloo Warriors as they rang in the new year with a dominating, 7-1 Midwest High School Hockey League victory over Dubuque Friday at Young Arena.
There were plenty of noisemakers for the home team as Christian Heiser, J.P. Smith and Ben Sinnott rattled the net twice and Cale Neuendorf collected a single tally.
"I thought we might be a little flat to start after the break, and we were at first," said Warriors coach Brian Cook. "We had a crisp practice yesterday and after we scored that first goal, I knew we would be okay. After we got that second goal on the power play we pretty much took it to them. Our guys did a good job of staying out of the box tonight and that always helps."
Heiser connected seven minutes into the game for the lone goal of the opening frame.
"I just happened to be right there when J.P. (Smith) took his shot," said Heiser. "It came off the goalie's glove and I put it through the five-hole. We started a little slow, maybe from the long break, but we kept our heads and played our game. It just felt good to get back on the ice again."
The Warriors (14-1-1-0), rang up four goals in the second period with Sinnott collecting two of them.
The first came on a power play, and Sinnott's second came shortly after he left the penalty box when he picked up a loose puck at the blue line, carried it in and let loose a backhanded blast that went over the goalie's mitt for a 3-0 score.
Heiser's 11th goal of the season made it 4-0 and he then assisted on Smith's tally that made it 5-0.
"This team has so much depth and so much talent, it is going to be hard to stop us," said Heiser, who saw limited varsity action a year ago on Waterloo's league championship team. "It has been a lot of fun getting to play on varsity, but we still have to play each game our way."
Cale Neuendorf's goal with 10:44 left in the final period made it 6-0 and after Dubuque broke up Eli Marchese's shutout, Smith capped the scoring.
"We are developing the second line now and I thought they did a really good job tonight," said Cook. "J.P and (Braydan) Kirchmann are starting to put it together with the rest of that line. Having two scoring lines is big in this league, because besides Sioux City, not too many other teams have that luxury."
