WATERLOO -- League-leading Waterloo scored nine goals in the first two periods and routed Ames 10-1 in Midwest High School Hockey League action Friday at Young Arena.

The Warriors improved to 25-0-0-1 and have outscored their opponents 146-20 on the season.

Jack Harrison led the offensive charge with a three-goal hat trick Friday on a night when seven Waterloo players tallied goals. Ben Sinnott had a pair while J.P. Smith, Mason Lamb, Luke Metcalf, Kole Latusick and Carter Herbst added one apiece.

Ames (2-24-2-0) broke up Warriors goalie Chase Pabst's bid to extend his league record shutout total to 14 with a shorthanded goal in the second period.

