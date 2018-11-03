WATERLOO -- Waterloo's top line produced six goals over the first two periods as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 6-0 shutout over Omaha in Midwest High School Hockey League action Saturday night at Young Arena.
Kole Latusick got the scoring started 3 minutes, 25 seconds into the game and Ben Sinnott and Carter Herbst also connected in the opening period.
In the second, Sinnott tallied two more goals with Herbst rounding out the scoring. Latusick finished with five assists, Herbst had three and Sinnott two.
In goal, Chase Pabst gave the Lancers nothing while recording the shutout with 24 saves.
Waterloo (4-0) hosts Omaha (1-1) again Sunday at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.