WATERLOO -- Waterloo's top line produced six goals over the first two periods as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 6-0 shutout over Omaha in Midwest High School Hockey League action Saturday night at Young Arena.

Kole Latusick got the scoring started 3 minutes, 25 seconds into the game and Ben Sinnott and Carter Herbst also connected in the opening period.

In the second, Sinnott tallied two more goals with Herbst rounding out the scoring. Latusick finished with five assists, Herbst had three and Sinnott two.

In goal, Chase Pabst gave the Lancers nothing while recording the shutout with 24 saves.

Waterloo (4-0) hosts Omaha (1-1) again Sunday at 11 a.m.

