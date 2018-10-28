MASON CITY — Waterloo wiped out an early Mason City lead and skated to a 4-1 Midwest High School Hockey League win Sunday for a sweep of the two-game season-opening series.
John Harrison answered the Mohawks’ early goal to tie the game and Kole Latusick gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead at the 13:49 mark of the opening period with what proved to be the game-winning tally.
Carter Herbst made it 3-1 in the second period and Jack Harrison capped the scoring with the only goal of the third frame. Chase Pabst faced just 11 shots in goal and turned away 10 of them.
Luke Metcalf, Ethan Fox, Bradley Buckley, Cobie Morrissey, Herbst and Latusick all had assists for Waterloo (2-0-0-0).
Waterloo 4, Mason City 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Mason City 1 0 0 — 1
Waterloo 2 1 1 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Mason City, Crane (Blaha), 3:08. 2. Waterloo, John Harrison (Metcalf, Fox), 8 13. 3. Waterloo, Latusick (Herbst), 13:49. Penalties — Buckley-Wat. (cross-checking) 5:54, Smith-Wat. (slashing) 8:48, Howell-MC (roughing) 9:57, Fox-Wat. (tripping) 15:50.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Herbst (Latusick, Buckley), 5:17. Penalties — Kloster-Hodak-MC (tripping) 4:32, Samuelson-Wat. (kneeing, game misconduct) 4:49, Schiltz-MC (roughing) 10:56.
THIRD PERIOD — 5. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (Morrissey), 12:19. Penalties — Waterloo bench (too many men) 8:35, Buckley-Wat. (interference) 13:05, Miller-MC (roughing) 15:53, John Harrison-Wat. (roughing) 15:53.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 50
Mason City 11
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Pabst (11 SOG, 10 saves). Mason City, McHenry (50 SOG, 46 saves).
Officials — Meyer, Peters, McHenry.
WATERLOO JV 7, MASON CITY JV 1
Highlights — Seven different players scored goals for Waterloo — John Harrison, Justin Metcalf, Harrison Foss, Joshua Bechthold, JP Smith, Landen Schoonover and Cade Pries. Elijah Marchese stopped 16 shots on goal.
