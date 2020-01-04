DAVENPORT -- Waterloo snatched a 5-4 overtime victory from the jaws of defeat Saturday night.
The defending Midwest High School Hockey League champions found themselves trailing Quad City nearly the entire game and were facing a two-goal deficit with nine minutes to play.
Carter Frost started the furious finish when he converted a Kole Latusick assist with 6:44 remaining to pull the Warriors within a goal. J.P. Smith then delivered a shorthanded goal with 2:56 to play that got Waterloo into overtime.
It didn't take long for Ben Sinnott to end it. The Warriors' veteran forward buried the puck in the net 1:13 into the extra period with an assist from Cale Neuendorf to end it.
