DAVENPORT -- Waterloo snatched a 5-4 overtime victory from the jaws of defeat Saturday night.

The defending Midwest High School Hockey League champions found themselves trailing Quad City nearly the entire game and were facing a two-goal deficit with nine minutes to play.

Carter Frost started the furious finish when he converted a Kole Latusick assist with 6:44 remaining to pull the Warriors within a goal. J.P. Smith then delivered a shorthanded goal with 2:56 to play that got Waterloo into overtime.

It didn't take long for Ben Sinnott to end it. The Warriors' veteran forward buried the puck in the net 1:13 into the extra period with an assist from Cale Neuendorf to end it.

Sinnott also scored Waterloo's first goal of the night, while Latusick had the Warriors' other score.

The win improved Waterloo to 15-1-1-0 for the season while Quad City is now 8-7-0-1. The Warriors and Blues play again Sunday morning.

