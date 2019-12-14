WATERLOO — It’s a little crowded at the top of the Midwest High School Hockey League standings, but the Waterloo Warriors gave themselves a little elbow room Saturday night at Young Arena.
Hosting the Des Moines Oak Leafs (10-5-0-0, 20 points), the Warriors (11-1-0-0-1, 23 points) needed a quick start to make sure and keep the Leafs in the rear view mirror.
Kole Latusick got the puck gliding in the home team’s favor as he pulled the biscuit in front of the Leafs net and blasted a one-timer through goalie Jack Evans to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead with one minute off the clock.
“I haven’t scored in quite awhile so it sure felt great getting that first one tonight,” said Latusick. “I saw (Ben) Sinnott walk into the zone then bobble the puck a little, so I called out for it and he gave it up to me. I turned and saw an opening between the goalie’s arm and body and took the shot.”
Ten minutes later, J.T. Metcalf let fly a shot from the top of the right circle that Colton Burch redirected into the net for a 2-0 edge.
Waterloo didn’t score again until the third period, but both teams kept the pressure on the opposing goal. “They were a good shooting team and we knew we needed to play our best,” said Warriors goalie Caleb Raisty. “I was able to block a lot of their shots (35) but our defense out front laid down for the blocks and stole pucks away, keeping them off me. This was a big game and we played good defense.”
With 10 minutes remaining to play, Sinnott and Latusick reversed roles, as Latusick delivered the puck up front to Sinnott, who wasted little time in scorching the back of the net.
“I thought our goaltending was very sharp tonight,” said Warriors coach Brian Cook. “We eliminated a lot of their chances and our defense really played well, especially when we had so many penalties to kill.” The Warriors were whistled five times, including a 10-minute misconduct, but weathered the storm and dealt the shutout.
“I thought the Des Moines goalie did a great job and they always bring a good team in here to play,” added Cook. “We are getting our lines where we want them and Raisty is shutting everything down.”
Waterloo 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Des Moines 0 0 0 — 0
Waterloo 2 0 2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Kole Latusick (Ben Sinnott) 1:17, 2. Waterloo, Colton Burch (J.T. Metcalf, J.P. Smith) 11:23. Penalties—Dillon Warwick, DM (tripping) 3:33, Christian Heiser, Wat. (tripping) 10:30, Sinnott, Wat. (cross checking) 12:44, Sinnott, Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 12:45.
SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Braydan Kirchmann, Wat. (tripping) 6:48.
THIRD PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Sinnott (Latusick) 10:25, 4. Waterloo, Latusick (unassisted) 14:24 empty net. Penalties — Carter Frost, Wat. (tripping) 7:12.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Des Moines 10 9 16 — 35
Waterloo 15 10 19 — 44
Goaltenders — Des Moines, Jack Evans (40 saves), Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (35 saves).
Officials—Referee, Matthew Larson. Linesmen — Christopher Marshall, Scott Slee.
