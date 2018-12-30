FREMONT, Neb. -- League-leading Waterloo woke up early Sunday and made quick work of Fremont in a 6-0 Midwest High School Hockey League victory.
The Warriors (18-0-0-1) got goals from Ethan Fox and Ben Sinnott in the first two minutes before Jack Harrison and Carter Herbst connected late in the opening period for a 4-0 lead.
Sinnott scored his league-leading 31st goal in the second period, and Nick Samuelson capped the scoring in the third. Kole Latusick had three assists to raise his league-high totals to 53 points and 32 helpers.
Chase Pabst recorded his MHSHL-best eighth shutout by turning away all 20 shots on goal by Fremont (3-13-1-0).
