KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Waterloo’s depth was on display Saturday as the Midwest High School Hockey League leaders wore down Kansas City 6-1.
Five different players contributed goals and two others had assists as the Warriors improved to 27-1-0-1 on the season.
Waterloo pulled out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Jack Harrison, Ethan Fox and Carter Herbst provided the goals.
The Warriors (27-1-0-1) made it 5-0 in the second period when Colton Burch and Nick Samuelson connected. After Kansas City (14-12-2-1) broke up the shutout with a power-play tally in the third, Herbst capped the scoring with a shorthanded goal.
Chase Pabst stopped 35 shots in the Waterloo nets. The Warriors play at Kansas City again Sunday.
Waterloo 6, Kansas City 1
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 3 2 1 — 6
Kansas City 0 0 1 — 1
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Jack Harrison (Samuelson), 2:35. 2. Waterloo, Fox (unassisted), 9:56. 3. Waterloo, Herbst (Lamb), 15:24. Penalties — none.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Burch (Lamb), 5:50. 5. Waterloo, Samuelson (Herbst, Sinnott), pp, 11:08. Penalties — Romine (unsportsmanlike conduct) 2:39, Buckley-Wat. (hooking) 2:39, Nikolas Svetlak-KC (hooking) 10:32, Sinnott-Wat. (slashing) 12:30, Anschutz-KC (tripping) 17:00.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Kansas City, Roy (Svetlak, Arnold), pp, 8:42. 7. Waterloo, Herbst (unassisted), sh, 14:54. Penalties — Sinnott-Wat. (slashing) 4:46, Fox-Wat. (tripping), 8:16, Sinnott-Wat. (elbowing major), 10:23.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 34
Kansas City 36
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Pabst (36 SOG, 35 saves). Kansas City, Broxterman (18 SOG, 14 saves), Anschutz (16 SOG, 14 saves).
Referees — Pizzutelli, Paugh, Busch.
