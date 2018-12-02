Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's third goal of the shootout proved to be the difference Sunday morning as the Metros handed Waterloo its first setback of the Midwest High School Hockey League season, 2-1.

Waterloo (12-0-0-1) got the opening goal of the game from Kole Latusick with an assist from Ben Sinnott and took that 1-0 lead into the third period. Sioux City (9-2-1-0) tied it at the 3:42 mark with a goal from Nicholas Bradshaw.

After a scoreless overtime, the Warriors got goals from Carter Herbst and Nick Samuelson in the shootout, but the Metros' Tyler Ownby broke the tie and gave his team the victory.

Waterloo's Chase Pabst had 33 saves while facing 34 shots.

