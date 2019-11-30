{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Sioux City’s defense tightened up Sunday morning and shut out Waterloo 3-0 in a Midwest High School Hockey League game at Young Arena.

The Metros, who had allowed just seven goals in their first nine games before the Warriors’ 3-2 win Saturday, improved to 8-2-0-1 while Waterloo lost for the first time in regulation and is now 8-1-1-0. The Metros, Warriors and Lincoln are tied atop the MHSHL standings with 17 points each.

Sunday’s game was scoreless through the opening period. Sioux City then got goals from Cale Bricker and Smith Archer in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Kai Barner added a shorthanded score 10:11 into the third period to make it 3-0, and Waterloo was unable to get anything past Metros goaltender Collin Patrick, who made 27 saves.

Elijah Marchese stopped 38 shots for the Warriors.

Sioux City 3, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Sioux City 0 2 1 — 3

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring. Penalty — Sinnott-Wat. (holding) 9:33.

SECOND PERIOD — 1. Sioux City, Bricker (Nieman, Frerichs), 2:47. 2. Sioux City, Archer (Tucker, Mann), 8:27. Penalties — Barner-SC (interference) 4:40, Burch-Wat. (checking from behind, misconduct) 9:00, Buckley-Wat. (roughing) 12:55.

THIRD PERIOD — 3. Sioux City, Barner (Mann, Archer), sh, 10:11. Penalties — Harrison-Wat. (cross-checking) 6:39, Anderson-SC (tripping) 8:57, Harrison-Wat. (kneeing) 14:38.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Sioux City 41

Waterloo 27

Goaltenders — Sioux City, Patrick (27 SOG, 27 saves). Waterloo, Marchese (41 SOG, 38 saves).

Officials — Schroeder, Larson, Moon.

SIOUX CITY JV 3, WATERLOO JV 2, SO

Highlights — Dominick Buchan and Caden Pries scored goals for Waterloo with assists to Andrew Schoonover, Parker Ticknor, Cooper Johnson and Landen Schoonover. Jakobi Davis stopped 10 of 12 shots on net.

