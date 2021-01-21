 Skip to main content
Prep hockey: J.T. Metcalf provides quick answer during Waterloo Warriors victory over Ames
MHSHL HOCKEY

Prep hockey: J.T. Metcalf provides quick answer during Waterloo Warriors victory over Ames

New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO — Ames rallied to tie Waterloo late in third period of Thursday night’s Midwest High School Hockey League showdown, but it didn’t stay that way for long.

Waterloo’s J.T. Metcalf scored 22 seconds after Ames’ Caleb Grawe drew his team even 16 minutes, 38 seconds into the third period. Metcalf’s quick response, assisted by Brendan Shaner and Christian Heiser, delivered a 2-1 Waterloo victory inside Young Arena.

Waterloo finished with a 44-18 advantage in shots on goal and took a lead when Jameson Clark connected off the assists from J.P. Smith and Braydan Kirchmann 10:13 into the game.

Ames goalie John Anderson, however, made 42 saves to keep his team in contention until Waterloo’s late game winner.

Waterloo received 17 saves from Elijah Marchese.

Waterloo 3, Ames 1

SCORE BY PERIOD

Waterloo 1 0 1 — 2

Ames 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Jameson Clark (JP Smith, Braydan Kirchmann), 10:13. Penalties—Casey Winders, Wat. (trippings), 11:20, Brendan Shaner, Wat. (tripping), 16:54.

SECOND PERIOD—No scoring. Penalty—Jay Voss, Ames (high sticking), 16:58.

THIRD PERIOD—2. Ames, Caleb Grawe (Luke Nemeth, Griff Linder), 16:38, 3. Waterloo, JT Metcalf (Brendan Shaner, Christian Heiser), 17:00. Penalties—No penalties.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 44, Ames 18

Goalies – Ames, John Anderson (42 Saves). Waterloo, Elijah Marchese (17 Saves). Referee – Matthew Larson, Ethan Fox, Reid Schroeder.

